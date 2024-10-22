Lying Nancy Mace Launches Anti-Trans Rant Claiming Trump Will 'Protect Women'

This clown really has sold her soul to Trump.
By HeatherOctober 22, 2024

Here we go again with the same nonsense we heard from rapist Felon45 pretending he's now the "protector of women," when we're the ones that need protection from him.

This time from shameless liar, Rep. Nancy Mace (R-SC), who has already on numerous occasions defended Trump after he was found guilty of sexual assault, even though she's a rape victim herself.

Here's Mace on Maria Bartiromo's Fox Business Network show going on a nonsensical anti-trans rant to attack Kamala Harris, while repeating Trump's ridiculous statement where he sounded exactly like the serial abuser that he is.

BARTIROMO: What are you seeing on this election, Congresswoman, in terms of early voting? I know early voting is also beginning this week in Wisconsin. How would you assess so far the votes that you're seeing on the early side? And what are you expecting two weeks away?

MACE: Well, it seems like the numbers of early voters are record high in these states. Today, South Carolina opens its doors to early voters. I'm encouraging everyone get out and vote. Vote early. Don't wait for election day.

Get out there, because this is the election of our lifetime. It matters. This is about women's rights. I mean, I'm looking at the ballot today, and Kamala Harris can't define what a woman is.

And she's going to take the rights of women away. She's going to set women back a hundred years. And I fought too hard to be the first woman to graduate from the Citadel, the Military College of South Carolina, to let some hand take away my achievements or the achievements of my daughter or granddaughter, etc.

I want to make sure that women know what's on the ballot, and that's why we got to get out there and vote. Vote for Donald Trump, because he's going to protect women.

BARTIROMO: It's a good point that you make.It really is.

I hate to break it to her, but yes, Nancy, women do know what's on the ballot, and as USA Today just reported: Harris leads Trump 2-1 among the earliest voters, many driven by abortion access: new poll

