Sexual Abuser Felon45 Now Claims He's The 'Protector' Of Women

These Republicans just keep getting more condescending by the day, don't they? You've got his running-mate out there calling women "childless cat ladies" and mocking women for being disturbed about the real cost they've extracted from women's lives by overturning Roe, and this clown keeps stepping in it every single time he opens his mouth.

Here's Trump at a rally in Indiana, Pennsylvania, claiming that "lonely" women will "no longer be thinking about abortion" if he wins, with the serial sexual predator also having the nerve to call himself some sort of "protector" of women. What's more disgusting than anything was watching the lemmings in the audience, many of whom were female, applauding this garbage.

TRUMP: All right, so we have to talk business. I always thought women liked me. I never thought I had a problem. But the fake news keeps saying women don't like me. (Sorry Dementia Donny, but most women don't actually like you, but go on.)

I don't believe it. I think, I think, you know why they like they like to have strong borders. They like to have safety. Nothing personal. I think they like me. (No, it's actually very "personal" why most women don't like you after taking away their reproductive rights.)

But I make this statement. Thank you. I love you too. I love you too. Thank you. But I think they like me because I represent something that's very important. I make this statement to the great women of our country.

Sadly, women are poorer than they were four years ago, much poorer; are less healthy than they were four years ago; are less safe on the streets than they were four years ago; are paying much higher prices for groceries and everything else than they were four years ago; are more stressed and depressed and unhappy than they were four years ago; and are less optimistic and confident in the future than they were four years ago.

I believe that. I will fix all of that and fast, and at long last, this nation and national nightmare will end. It will end. We've got to end this national nightmare. (I think he's confusing now with what things were like during the pandemic he botched while he was still in office.)

Because I am your protector. I want to be your protector. As president, I have to be your protector. I hope you don't make too much of it. I hope the fake news does it go “Oh, he wants to be their protector. Well, I am as president, I have to be your protector.

I will make you safe at the border, on the sidewalks of your now violent cities, in the suburbs where you are under migrant criminal siege, and with our military protecting you from foreign enemies, of which we have many today because of the incompetent leadership that we have.

You will no longer be abandoned, lonely, or scared. You will no longer be in danger. You’re not going to be in danger any longer. You will no longer have anxiety from all of the problems our country has today. You will be protected, and I will be your protector.

Women will be happy, healthy, confident, and free. You will no longer be thinking about abortion!

It's all they talk about, abortion, because we've done something that nobody else could have done. It is now where it always had to be, with the states and a vote of the people.