2021 Summer Subscription/Donation Drive

We need your help now more than ever. Please subscribe or donate to us on a recurring or one-time basis.

Politics
Read time: 1 minute
comments

Lawyers Say Remington Sent Thousands Of Cartoons In Sandy Hook Lawsuit

"Remington has [...] made the plaintiffs wait years to receive cartoon images, gender reveal videos, and duplicate copies of catalogues," the families' lawyers said.
By Susie Madrak
Lawyers Say Remington Sent Thousands Of Cartoons In Sandy Hook Lawsuit
Image from: Connecticut Post

In pretrial data turned over by Remington to nine Sandy Hook families who are suing them over their marketing practices, lawyers reported 18,000 cartoons and 15,000 pictures of people go-karting and dirt-biking. Via the Connecticut Post:

“Having repeatedly represented to the (families) and this court that it was devoting extensive resources to making what it described as “substantial” document productions … Remington has instead made the plaintiffs wait years to receive cartoon images, gender reveal videos, and duplicate copies of catalogues,” reads a complaint filed by the families’ lawyers in state Superior Court last week. “There is no possible reasonable explanation for this conduct.”

The complaint, the latest in the 7-year-battle by the Sandy Hook families to hold accountable the maker of the AR-15-style rifle used in the 2012 shootings, does not allege that all 46,000 documents turned over by Remington are irrelevant.

“When the seemingly random cartoons, images, videos, duplicates, and other items noted are accounted for, Remington, it would seem, has spent the better part of seven years producing 6,606 potentially useful documents in response to the plaintiffs’ requests,” the court complaint reads.

We Need Your Help Now More Than Ever

For 17 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook and social media are drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or subscribe for an ad-free experience.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

More C&L Coverage

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Please Do Not Use the Login Link at the Top of the Site.

In order to comment you must use an Insticator account. To register an account, enter your comment and click the post button. A dialog will then appear allowing you create your account.

We will be retiring our Crooks and Liars user account system in January, 2021.

Thank you.
C&L Team