High School Shooting Leaves 3 Dead, 8 Injured In Michigan

A 15-year old shooter armed with an semiautomatic handgun fired 15-20 shots on the campus of Oxford High School in Oxford, Michigan.
High School Shooting Leaves 3 Dead, 8 Injured In Michigan
Smith & Wesson CS45 double-action/single-action← .45 ACP semi-automatic compact pistolCredit: Wikipedia
By Karoli KunsNovember 30, 2021

A 15-year old student in the Detroit suburbs loaded up his backpack with a semiautomatic handgun, extra magazines, and maybe his lunch his mom made for him and went to school where he killed 3 students and injured at least 8 more before he was taken into custody.

The Detroit News:

The shooter, an unidentified 15-year-old sophomore, is in custody, Oakland County Undersheriff Mike McCabe added during a news conference. He is not injured.

"Deputies confronted him, he had the weapon on him and deputies took him into custody," McCabe said, adding the weapon was a semi-automatic handgun. "The whole thing lasted five minutes."

Officials didn't identify the victims, but the undersheriff said a teacher is among those wounded.

About 15 to 20 shots were fired and about 100 calls were placed to 911, McCabe said. The shooter, he said, appears to have acted alone.

"There were no other guns, no other shooters," McCabe added. "As far as we know."

Oh. As far as they know. I'm sure that's true because clearly more students would have been dead or injured if he'd had help. The fact that they took him into custody within 5 minutes of the first 911 call suggests that maybe if the gun had been a little harder to load and/or murder people with, fewer people might have been injured or dead.

But hey, the second amendment and all that. I'm sure he'll tell the court he feared for his life and walk free.

This is the shooter trying to get into a classroom by impersonating a sheriff:

More from Twitter:

Cynicism aside, our hearts go out to the families of all those killed and injured today.

Can you help us out?

For 17 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook is drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

Explore more

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. When registering you will also be presented with the option to tie all your old Disqus comments to your new Insticator account. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue