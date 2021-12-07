Fox News Rushes To Defend The Crumbleys From Prosecution

Laura Ingraham told her audience Monday night that charging the parents in the Michigan school shooting case was a political statement by liberal prosecutors.

On right-wing media, Trump lovers are never ever responsible for their violence. I'm surprised Ingraham didn't blame George Soros for the deaths of Michigan school shooting victims.

Just in the information that C&L has reported on, it's apparent the parents knew much about their unhinged son's behavior, and even aided and abetted his ownership of the firearm that killed four students and wounded many others.

Attorney Andrew Branca, who is selling a book being promoted by Laura that's called "Carry A Gun, So You're Hard To Kill, Know The Law, So You're Hard To Convict," was her guest of honor to defend the arrested parents.

(I made a mash-up of the segment in the video.)

Branca is peddling his ideas to the Rittenhouse's of the country, and came on TV to back up Ingraham's defense of the Crumbley's.

Branca said, "The shooter should be held to the fullest extent of the law accountable, but these charges against his parents are nothing but politically motivated."

Later in the segment, Laura mentioned the parents did have to explain away why they were "fleeing" when their indictments came down, but she acted like that was a throw-away.

Focusing on school officials, Ingraham said they may be in the crosshairs legally as well.

Branca jumped and more ridiculous statements to defend the parents who are charged with involuntary manslaughter.

"Who is in a better position to evaluate the psychological state of this child [Ethan is a fifteen-year-old] the parents, with no professional training or resources, or the school that is all that training and resource?" Branca said.

The attorney, with no proof, claimed school officials spent more time with Ethan than his parents did.

Does this idiot actually believe school counselors and some of his teachers spent more time with Ethan than his parents? Did these counselors and teachers have Ethan in their homes over the weekends? For holidays? Did they drive him to a shooting range?

It's ridiculous.

Jennifer and James Crumbley are very pro-gun and as neighbors have said, very antisocial. They bought their son a semiautomatic 9-millimeter Sig Sauer for Christmas, bragged about teaching him how to shoot it, and then told scolded Ethan because he got caught in school searching ammunition websites.

LOL I’m not mad at you,” Jennifer Crumbley texted her son. “You have to learn not to get caught.

”

After Ethan went on his rampage, his mother texted "Ethan, don't do it,"

Talk about jumping to conclusions, Laura Ingraham and Andrew Branca are rushing to defend Ethan's parents without even seeing all the evidence, but the evidence we have seen is quite damning at this point.

Branca appears to want to be the go-to guy to lead the charge against prosecuting parents, even if they were culpable in a school massacre.

