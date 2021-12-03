'Learn Not To Get Caught': MI Shooter's Parents Get Manslaughter Charges

In horrific detail, Karen McDonald put much of the blame on the parents for their son's school shooting massacre in MI.
By John AmatoDecember 3, 2021

In a press conference Friday morning, Karen McDonald gave a horrific detailed account of Ethan Crumbley's actions and state of mind starting from when the gun was purchased on Black Friday until after the tragic Oxford High School shooting to explain why she places responsibility on Ethan Crumbley's parents.

"I want to be clear that these charges are intended to hold the individuals who contributed to this tragedy accountable and also send the message, that gun owners have a responsibility," McDonald emphasized.

Days before the shooting, Jennifer Crumbley was ecstatic that her son was testing out his new Christmas present, a new Sig Sauer semiautomatic pistol.

A teacher saw Ethan searching online for ammo while he was in class and reported him to officials.

The school contacted Jennifer twice about this dangerous activity but the parents never responded back to the school.

Prosecutors found text messages with Jennifer and her son after this incident where she said, "LOL . I'm not mad at you. You have to learn not to get caught."

This is insane.

On the day of the shooting a teacher took a picture of a note Ethan wrote saying, "these thoughts won't stop, help me" accompanied by a drawing of a bullet with "blood everywhere."

(Watch the video above, because Ethan was waving giant red flags to his parents that he was going to go on a spree kill. And they did nothing.)

What's at least as shocking as the shooting itself is the fact that James and Jennifer Crumbley were summoned to school and had a face-to-face conference with school counselor as well as with their son Ethan hours before the shooting took place. They were told they needed to get their son to therapy within 48 hours.

At this time, their son had the gun in his backpack, but the parents didn't bother to ask if he was armed or even check out said backpack.

The parents then refused to take their son out of class.

"James and Jennifer left the high school without their son. He was returned to the classroom," prosecutor Karen McDonald recounted.

Jennifer Crumbley texted her son: "Ethan, don't do it," but by then he had already started shooting. It was too late.

This is a shooting that should and could have been prevented. But when you have parents that were either so clueless of or complicit with their son's actions, children die.

It doesn't come as a shock that the Crumbleys were big gun nuts and Trump supporters, who made their feelings known about him on social media.

I've never heard of parents behaving this way towards their 15-year-old son, who was clearly going to carry out a massacre, yet they did nothing about it. The charges against them are well-earned.

Can you help us out?

For 17 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook is drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

Explore more

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. When registering you will also be presented with the option to tie all your old Disqus comments to your new Insticator account. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue