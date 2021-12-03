Crumbley Parents MISSING, Nationwide Manhunt Launched

Oakland County Sheriff Michael Broussard has confirmed to CNN that the parents of Oxford High School shooter Ethan Crumbley failed to turn themselves in after charges were announced against them and they have stopped communicating with their lawyer, who assured authorities she would arrange for their arrest if they were charged.

Broussard confirmed that the FBI and U.S. Marshal Service are involved in the search.

"Oh, we have, yeah, a host of detectives out, including our partners with the FBI and the U.S. Marshal Service, my fugitive apprehension team." he told CNN's Victor Blackwell. "Like i said, if they think they're going to not come with their attorney but going to run, we're going to remedy that."

He also confirmed there has been no communication whatsoever with them from the beginning.

Also, he had a warning for the public: They may be armed.

"I would not encourage anybody to approach them," he warned. "I think it would be unlikely, but we're not going to take that chance. We're going to go get them."

We will update this post with any more news as it breaks.

UPDATE: They may be driving a 2021 Kia Seltos, Michigan plate #DQG5203

UPDATE 2: Here's a clearer picture of them: