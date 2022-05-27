Republicans Tried And Failed To Silence Mallory McMorrow On Guns

Michigan Republicans have been blocking gun safety laws even after a mass shooting in their own state.

From Click on Detroit:

It’s been six months since the mass shooting at Oxford High School, and nothing pertaining to guns has changed in Michigan, despite attempts from Michigan Senate and House Democrats, who have introduced several proposed laws and changes. Democrats are in the minority in both state houses. After the Uvalde school shooting, which ended with 19 children murdered, along with two teachers, Michigan Democrats attempted to revive bills on the Senate floor, but were blocked by Republicans.

Even worse, the Republican-controlled senate adjourned early, for two days in a row, in order to block Democrats from speaking about Uvalde and the urgent need for better gun safety.

But McMorrow, a Democratic heroine for our time, refused to be silenced. She gave her speech on Twitter, instead. As of this writing, it has been viewed more than 691,000 times.

McMorrow began her speech with a heartbreaking attempt to imagine what the parents of school shooting victims must be going through. Not doing so, she thought, can make it “far too easy to distance ourselves, to not feel their pain, to keep it abstract and reduce the urgency of the issue.” Maybe that “makes it easier to avoid taking action, makes it feel out of our control, like we can’t,” she said.

With that, McMorrow, her voice breaking at times, launched an imaginary reconstruction of the horrific tragedy. Frankly, I had to fast forward during some of it.

She concluded with a powerful call to action:

MCMORROW: What if you knew that you had the power to do something so that you might never have to get that phone call, wouldn’t you? Wouldn’t you try? This morning, so many people across our state and around our country are at a loss of words. Again, they feel powerless. Again, they find themselves feeling numb, that it’s not registering like it used to. But you are not powerless. In fact, you’re the exact opposite. You have been called to this moment to do something. Don’t say that it’s impossible. Don’t say that we can’t do anything. Don’t say that now is not the time. Because as I said in November, following Oxford, the only thing that I know for sure is that doing nothing will not stop this from happening. It will not stop this one or the next one or the one after that or the one after that. My colleagues and I have bills ready to go. We’ve been waiting for committee hearings for years. What will you do? Faith without works is dead.

No wonder the Republicans were too afraid to let her speak.