Outraged Protesters Confront NRA Convention Attendees

Americans are mad as hell over the gun slaughter of children in Uvalde and elsewhere and they don't want to take it any more.
By NewsHound EllenMay 28, 2022

As the NRA plowed forward with its convention in Houston, just days after 19 elementary school children were mowed down in Uvalde, Texas, thousands of Americans, including Beto O’Rourke and David Hogg stood outside to express their outrage.

From The Guardian:

One group, holding wooden crosses for each of the Uvalde victims and wheeling a child-size coffin, split off from the main group to march around the park. “Protect our kids,” they shouted, “not guns.”

A small child in pink shorts and tiny sneakers stood in the middle of the crowd with a handmade sign: “Protect us.”

A rally with speakers began around noon outside the Houston convention center with a moment of silence. Overhead, a plane carried a banner: “NRA GO AWAY.”

MSNBC host Nicolle Wallace pointed out that what went on outside the NRA convention probably got more attention than what happened inside.

The protesters seem to “feel the wind at their back,” reporter Shaquille Brewster said, even though they’ve felt that same way after other mass shootings, only to be disappointed by the lack of action. But they are persevering regardless. Brewster reported passionate verbal confrontations, nothing physical, between the protesters and the NRA convention goers.

But the gun lovers don’t care. Brewster said he had been talking to some of the convention goers. “Their heart breaks” from the elementary school massacre, he said they told him. “But they feel that the Second Amendment and their protections are what are more important.”

That’s right, they apparently admit openly that guns are more important to them than the lives of young children. But they are out of step with most of America.

Ed. Note: Read about the moms who shoved a right wing provocateur right out of their protest. (Wonkette)

Help Us Fight Back Against Social Media Censorship

Facebook has been limiting the visibility of our posts after a serious of bogus violations. We need your help now more than ever.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

Explore more

Discussion

We are currently migrating to Disqus

On May 14, 2022, we started migrating our comments from Insticator back to Disqus. During this transition period, some posts will have Insticator and some Disqus. For more information on the transition, as well as information regarding old C&L accounts, please see this post.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue