Lee Greenwood Cancels NRA: Refuses To Endorse Weapon That Killed Kids

Lee Greenwood is an icon for Republicans, the NRA, and Trump rallies, but unlike the former so-called president, Greenwood is canceling his appearance at this weekend's NRA convention in Houston.

Greenwood said he was canceling because appearing at the convention would signify his approval of the AR 15 that massacred nineteen elementary kids and two teachers in the Uvalde massacre this week.

Fox and Friends interviewed him earlier today and asked him why he wasn't going to attend the NRA convention.

Greenwood explained a lot of artists were contracted to appear this Memorial Day, after the last two years of conventions were canceled because of Covid.

Greenwood said, "The unfortunate shooting in Texas took place at a very bad time, and for me to go play at the NRA just days after the shooting would be an endorsement, and people would then deem that as 'I like this weapon' and obviously, that weapon killed kids. And I just couldn’t go.”

Fox and Friends immediately changed topics. That was a little too much truth on Fox News for one day.

Good for Greenwood in canceling.

The NRA and its convention are an atrocious insult to every innocent person killed by gun violence, and their mourning families.

As my colleague, Karoli, put it, "Lee Greenwood is NOT a hero for withdrawing from NRA convention. He signed up for it when the blood was all over their hands. This isn’t a new event for the NRA. And the idea of these aholes withdrawing because their publicist told them to is just…offensive."

UPDATE: They all seem to have pulled out from the NRA'S Grand Ole Night Of Freedom Concert. The event is still on their website, although none of these people will be there.