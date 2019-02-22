Laura Ingraham Says Coast Guard Terrorist Is 'Distraction' From Smollett

So Laura Ingraham doesn't have the advertisers she once did because she is a terrible person.

Fox News’ 10 p.m. slot, hosted by Ingraham, was down at least $16 million in ad revenue in 2018. Carlson’s show, which airs at 8 p.m., has lost another $2.2 million thanks to an ad boycott that began in December. https://t.co/FG6QKxtt5a — Itay Hod (@Itayhod) February 5, 2019

So she's gotta earn her keep somehow and her method appears to be "lie harder."

It was Smollett who crashed in and took the focus off Virginia governor Ralph ‘Blackface’ Northam, and his lieutenant governor Justin Fairfax, who’s accused by two women of sexual abuse. Boy, that Virginia story faded fast, didn’t it? And now the Smollett anti-Trump drama has blown up, the media has jumped on the story of that whack-job Coast Guard lieutenant who wanted to murder Democrat politicians…This is so predictable, it’s almost boring.

You know who ISN'T "almost" boring? Laura Ingraham.

A reminder that Fox News was 24/7 Smollett on Thursday.

PS. Sources say Laura also hosted Alan Dershowitz last night (to talk about Smollett, surprise!) and didn't ask him about his CLIENT Jeffrey Epstein. Sad!