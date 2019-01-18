Joe DiGenova Says Barack Obama Is 'The Real Russian Agent'

After his childish and racially-tinged smears of Sen. Mazie Hirono, attorney Joseph diGenova concluded his “legal analysis” on Fox News by accusing Barack Obama of being “the real Russian agent.”

It was quite a conclusion to a segment in which diGenova accused Democrats of “obnoxious and unprofessional” behavior as he engaged in that exact conduct. As I previously posted, diGenova called Hirono, a Democratic senator from Hawaii, a “hula-hoop senator” and “crazy Mazie.”

But that wasn’t enough obnoxious and unprofessional behavior from diGenova.

DIGENOVA: Let me tell you who the real Russian agent was. Barack Obama was the real Russian agent.

Despite the supposed Fox policy requiring hosts to push back on inflammatory rhetoric, Ingraham all but gave diGenova a seal of approval, as she had with the Hirono smears.

INGRAHAM: All right, well, I think one thing is clear after this, however you come down on this. Bill Barr’s going to be the next Attorney General of the United States and I don’t see we - how we can really get someone more qualified or more of a professional and putting up with those stupid questions [from Democrats] you had today.

Watch the guy Donald Trump thought would make a good lawyer for himself below, from the January 15, 2019 The Ingraham Angle.

