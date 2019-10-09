Joe DeGenova Calls Impeachment Inquiry 'Regicide By Another Name'

Regicide noun

1: a person who kills a king

2: the killing of a king

There was this little gem on Laura Ingraham with Joe DeGenova last night.

"We are going to get to the attorney-client privilege issue in a moment. The House's failure to provide coequal subpoena power in this case assured that any inquiry will be nothing more than a one-sided effort by House Democrats to gather information favorable to their views and selectively release it -- you warned about this, the 'drip, drip, drip' of the leaks coming out of the Democrat offices they are conspiring with. What about this?" Laura asked.

"What you are seeing is regicide. This is regicide by another name, fake impeachment. The Democrats in the House want to destroy the president, they don't want to preserve the republic," DeGenova said.

"There's nothing honorable about what is happening. This is a despicable abusive of constitutional power. If they had on the floor a vote to establish an impeachment inquiry, that would give the Republicans subpoena power. But the Democrats aren't doing that, they want to deny them subpoena power," DeGenova said.

"So what do we get? We get first one anonymous informant, then a second anonymous informant, i refuse to call them whistle-blowers. These two nonentities are suicide bombers that the Democrats have unleashed on the democratic process. They actually think the American people are going to accept having people testify secretly without anyone knowing who they are, where they worked, what their party affiliation was -- it's pretty obvious that this first suicide bomber who sent that complaint to the inspector general was a paid Democratic operative of the Democratic party."

Misleading for Fox to call it regicide when their slobbering canine devotion to Trump makes it closer to deicide — RegicidalHat (@Popehat) October 9, 2019

Two problems with the "regicide" concept relating to Trump:



1) Nobody is suggesting killing him

2) HE IS NOT A FUCKING KING



FOH@ericgarland @MingGao26 @gametheorytoday @thespybrief https://t.co/xFWda4F2Vx — Waffle Woky (@wokyleeks) October 9, 2019

apropos "regicide," people call fox news state tv, but a more accurate term would be regime tv https://t.co/gxSnD1Yuy7

CAPTAIN KANGAROO AND A WIRCH ARE TRYING TO REGICIDE ME! pic.twitter.com/ivDuvIB9IZ — The Volatile Mermaid (@OhNoSheTwitnt) October 9, 2019

Here was my reaction: Supreme executive power derives from a mandate from the masses!