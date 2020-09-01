Trump: People You Never Heard Of In The 'Dark Shadows' Are Controlling Biden

Trump was preaching to the craziest part of his base last night in this bizarre interview with Laura Ingraham last night -- and even she sounded skeptical.

I don't mean to make light of it. Clearly, Trump is aiming to mobilize the conspiratorial and violent whack jobs that make up Qanon as a literal army to contest the election results. They see him as the hero of their bizarre belief that he's taking down an international pedophile ring. But he knows he's going to lose, and he knows if he loses, he's going to jail. So he is fighting for his very life, and he wants those violent allies.

So he's weaving fairy tales about “people in dark shadows” pulling Joe Biden’s strings and a plane full of “thugs” in “black uniforms with gear” looking to do "big damage” at the Republican National Convention.

That was in response to a question from Ingraham, asking if former Obama officials were pulling Biden's strings. Via the Daily Beast:

“People you’ve never heard of, people who are in the dark shadows,” Trump replied, prompting a confused and worried Ingraham to quickly interject. “What does that mean—that sounds like a conspiracy theory,” the pro-Trump star wondered aloud. “Dark shadows, what is that?” The president asserted that these were people Ingraham hadn’t heard of, adding that they were “people that are controlling the streets” before spinning a fantastical story about a planeload of armed activists apparently looking to disrupt the RNC. “We had somebody get on a plane from a certain city this weekend, and in the plane it was almost completely loaded with thugs, wearing these dark uniforms, black uniforms, with gear and this and that,” Trump breathlessly exclaimed. “They’re on a plane.”

He told Ingraham he couldn't give her any details because it was "under investigation." You know, the investigation In his head.