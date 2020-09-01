Politics
Trump's "Dark Shadows" Comments: Narcissists Become More Dangerous When They Fail

Trump's "Dark Shadows" interview with Laura Ingraham was scary. Expert Joe Navarro shows why narcissists become more dangerous when they fail.
By RedStateRachel
Trump's "Dark Shadows" interview with Laura Ingraham was scary. Former FBI Agent and nonverbal communications expert Joe Navarro shows why narcissists become even more dangerous when they fail.

Navarro is the author of the best seller Dangerous Personalities, about narcissistic personality disorder.

According to the former FBI profiler, when the narcissist faces public failure there are fourteen actions we can expect:

1. They will falsely claim that everything is fine and that there is nothing wrong. They will try to first misdirect us or claim there is nothing to the allegations or circumstances.

2. If evidence is presented, they will seek to have it invalidated or claim that it is false, fake, or a product of vague conspiracies, but most certainly not true.

3. Any evidence presented, and those that present it will be attacked aggressively and vindictively. The better the evidence the more aggressive the attack. Individuals who are doing the right thing by reporting criminal acts, unethical behavior, or failings are to be discredited, humiliated, hounded and bullied—not even their families are to be spared if need be. The narcissist will engage supporters or enablers to simultaneously attack those who offer proof or evidence, even if it embarrassingly exposes their poodle-like behavior as that of spineless sycophants.

The first three on the list sound familiar? Read the rest of Navarro's list of what we can expect at Psychology Today.

This is part of our continuing coverage of the 2020 elections.

