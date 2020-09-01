Media Bites
Read time: 1 minute
Comments

Fox And Friends Pretends The 'Dark Shadows' Interview Didn't Happen

Sure, Stable Genius compared shooting an unarmed Black guy to a bad golf putt, but you wouldn't know it from watching Fox and Friends this morning.
By Frances Langum
Fox And Friends Pretends The 'Dark Shadows' Interview Didn't Happen
"In Happier Times" when they couldn't get Trump off the phone. Image from: screenshot from November 2019

By now, C&L readers know that Stable Genius gave one humdinger of an interview to Laura Ingraham last night.

In the interview Mango Mussolini:

-- compared shooting an unarmed Black man in the back to missing a 3-foot putt.

-- portrayed Cory Booker as the next Willie Horton.

-- and perhaps most insanely, suggested that planeloads of dark shadow ops are being deposited in cities to cause left-wing violence and mayhem! (They're also controlling Biden.)

So what did Dotard think this morning when Fox and Friends, his favorite AM show, neglected to cover the fab interview wall-to-wall? (Bobby Lewis is the SAINT who covers Fox and Friends every damn day for Media Matters.)

TOTALLY NOT ON DRUGS Don Jr. appears!

Can you help us out?

For 16 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit. We work 7 days a week, 16 hours a day for our labor of love, but with rising hosting and associated costs, we need your help! Could you donate $20 for 2020? Please consider a one time or recurring donation of whatever amount you can spare, or consider subscribing for an ad-free experience. It will be greatly appreciated and help us continue our mission of exposing the real FAKE NEWS!

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

More C&L Coverage

Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.
Support us