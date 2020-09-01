Fox And Friends Pretends The 'Dark Shadows' Interview Didn't Happen

By now, C&L readers know that Stable Genius gave one humdinger of an interview to Laura Ingraham last night.

In the interview Mango Mussolini:

-- compared shooting an unarmed Black man in the back to missing a 3-foot putt.

-- portrayed Cory Booker as the next Willie Horton.

Trump sarcastically said "Cory Booker, that'll be nice"...Umm yeah actually it would be nice. He is one of the nicest people you'll ever meet and exceptionally talented. You have to be a flaming racist to consider this guy the big Black boogeyman. 🙄 pic.twitter.com/JddDSVyqW0 — BlackWomenViews Media (@blackwomenviews) September 1, 2020

-- and perhaps most insanely, suggested that planeloads of dark shadow ops are being deposited in cities to cause left-wing violence and mayhem! (They're also controlling Biden.)

Shadowy thugs on an airplane all wearing the same uniform... pic.twitter.com/eJZyNsnwln — driftglass (@Mr_Electrico) September 1, 2020

So what did Dotard think this morning when Fox and Friends, his favorite AM show, neglected to cover the fab interview wall-to-wall? (Bobby Lewis is the SAINT who covers Fox and Friends every damn day for Media Matters.)

almost totally absent from fox news' morning show today? fox news' exclusive interview with the president last night. why would the network morning show mostly ignore the network's exclusive with the president from less than 12 hours ago? could it be because it was mostly insane? https://t.co/LJ8NLr8hCE — Bobby Lewis (@revrrlewis) September 1, 2020

love that the fox news discourse around the riots is "why won't joe biden tell them to stop," as if everyone from suburbanites with picket signs to perennial protesters in black bloc are just waiting for the stand-down order from antifa joe — Bobby Lewis (@revrrlewis) September 1, 2020

they crammed some of his law enforcement praise and a few other safe, mostly vague statements into hourly quick reports on campaign stuff, but not much in the way of analysis or anything like that. very unusual, at least for a normal channel & normal potus https://t.co/mEjVrJFsUn — Bobby Lewis (@revrrlewis) September 1, 2020

TOTALLY NOT ON DRUGS Don Jr. appears!