Fox And Friends Pretends The 'Dark Shadows' Interview Didn't Happen

By now, C&L readers know that Stable Genius gave one humdinger of an interview to Laura Ingraham last night.
In the interview Mango Mussolini:
-- compared shooting an unarmed Black man in the back to missing a 3-foot putt.
-- portrayed Cory Booker as the next Willie Horton.
-- and perhaps most insanely, suggested that planeloads of dark shadow ops are being deposited in cities to cause left-wing violence and mayhem! (They're also controlling Biden.)
So what did Dotard think this morning when Fox and Friends, his favorite AM show, neglected to cover the fab interview wall-to-wall? (Bobby Lewis is the SAINT who covers Fox and Friends every damn day for Media Matters.)
TOTALLY NOT ON DRUGS Don Jr. appears!