After Jared Kushner's years of kissing Saudi ass, they paid him well to the jaw-dropping tune of $2 billion. Kushner, Ivanka's boo, claimed that he followed every law and ethics rule and dismissed the idea of there being any concerns about the appearance of any conflict of interest.

But no one believes that, and now, after pocketing the truckloads of Saudi cash, Reuters reports that he has discussed U.S.-Saudi diplomatic negotiations involving Israel with Saudi Arabia's Bonesaw Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman multiple times since leaving the Trump White House. His ties to Saudi Arabia's elite are suspicious, but his name isn't Hunter Biden and no dick pics have been released (yet), so Republicans shrug this shit off.

Via Reuters:

Jared Kushner, son-in-law of former U.S. President Donald Trump, has discussed U.S.-Saudi diplomatic negotiations involving Israel with Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman multiple times since leaving the Trump White House, said a source familiar with the discussions. The source did not identify when the talks took place and whether they occurred before or after the start of the Gaza conflict. But they included discussions on the process of normalizing relations between Israel and Saudi Arabia, a key diplomatic objective of both the Biden and Trump administrations, the source said.

The New Republic reports:

Last month, the Senate Finance Committee found that Kushner's firm, Affinity Partners, had yet to return any profit to its foreign investors after receiving billions from Saudi Arabia, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, and other foreign governments. In his report, Senator Ron Wyden wrote that "sovereign wealth fund investments and prospective real estate deals give foreign governments leverage over the Trump family."

Kush is hoping for a Trump win in November so that he can fill his bank account again. Imagine if Hunter Biden did this; the outrage would be deafening from Republicans. Shouldn't James Comer be calling for an investigation?