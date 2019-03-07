U.S. Embassy Says Jared Kushner Excluded Them In Saudi Arabia Meetings

It's being reported that Jared Kushner kept the U.S. Embassy in the dark when he met with MBS and King Salman in Riyadh while discussing U.S relations with the Saudis, the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and making investments in the region. It makes me wonder if the "economic investment in the region" is code for Kushner trying to enrich Trump and himself with private investments while working for the U.S. government.

The Daily Beast reports,

"Officials and staffers in the U.S. embassy in Riyadh said they were not read in on the details of Jared Kushner’s trip to Saudi Arabia or the meetings he held with members of the country’s royal court last week, according to three sources with knowledge of the trip. And that’s causing concern not only in the embassy but also among members of Congress."

They report, "No one from the embassy in Riyadh was in the meetings, according to those same sources." The White House, of course, is denying this report and has said the Embassy was involved with Kushner's visit. Why were these talks so secret?

It's common knowledge that Jared is close to Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and we know that he's secured vast amounts of money while being part of the Trump administration to bail out Kushner Cos from massive debts. No wonder there was anxiety about giving Jared a security clearance.

When Kellyanne Conway told Fox News that Trump is "the most transparent, accountable president perhaps we've ever seen, definitely in modern times," most of America laughed.

Transparency be damned.