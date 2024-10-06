MAGA Cult: Jack Smith Filing Is Part Of Trump Assassination Project

Well, here in the War Room, we're going to call it what it is, the deep state, the permanent political class, the in-your-face state, who yesterday decided to release, quite curious timing in a 165-page filing, nothing really all

that new in there.

Now we've entered what is essentially the assassination project against President Donald J.

Trump.

And I'm not just talking literally, though we have that, too.

I'm talking legally, I'm talking politically, I'm talking financially.

It shows you how desperate they are.

And last—I want to make it very clear that this filing that we saw released yesterday, it wasn't just a filing.

In light of what has happened to President Trump in terms of assassination attempts, it is essentially a premature version of a manifesto for the next crazy person, probably propped up by the federal government, who's going to try and go after President Trump because he's such a threat to democracy.

Although something tells me if you actually looked into the background of one—let's see, one, two of the shooters who tried to kill President Trump, with the same resources and funding that the January 6th committee had, you'd probably find a lot more interesting stuff there.