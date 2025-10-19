Mike Johnson Clutches Pearls Over Anti-Trump NoKings Rally Rhetoric

Speaker Mike Johnson moved the goalposts, telling ABC that since the massive non-violent No Kings rally that happened all over America on Saturday did not say "loving things" about Donald Trump it was an un-American event. There is nothing more American than peaceful protest.

The No Kings rally flipped out Trump and Republicans before it even happened so they tried to paint every American participating in their Constitution right to free speech and public assembly as anti-American hating terrorists.

During Johnson's interview with Jonathan Karl, he admitted the rallies and marches were not violent, but still characterized all who participated as those that hate America.

KARL: But on this notion that these are hate America rallies, and you not only talked about anarchists, Antifa advocates, pro-Hamas wing, and you said this is the modern Democratic Party. But I remember not that long ago what you said after the murder of Charlie Kirk when you said that we should view fellow Americans not as our enemies, but as our fellow countrymen. JOHNSON: Yeah, I've never called anybody an enemy, but we call out- Hate America rally or Antifa pro-Hamas, those are enemies. Well, there were a lot of hateful messages yesterday. We have video and photos of pretty violent rhetoric calling out the president, saying fascists must die, and all the rest.



I don't think that's loving speech, I don't think that's friendly speech, and I don't think it's pro-American to say those kinds of things. So it's not about the people, it's about the message it's about the ideology. And I will stand here every Sunday and talk with you about the dangers of Marxism and socialism and how it's led to the literal death of tens of millions of people in the 20th century alone. It is a dangerous ideology, and it is anti-American, it goes against everything that we stand for.

Don't look twice, but Mike Johnson just equated Trump with fascists, which is an entirely true statement but one I'm sure he didn't mean to say aloud.

During an anti-Trump rally Speaker Johnson is defending his degrading words about half the entire country because anti-Trump protesters didn't speak lovingly about the narcissistic, bronzed up wannabe dictator?

Speaker Johnson and the entire Republican infrastructure did not attack ideology alone, but singled out every American who would dare to join in no Kings protest as an terrorist hating America.

This is how a cult operates.

They elevate their leader to an exalted status and denigrate anyone who criticizes their leader.

Jonathan Karl started strong but lost the plot by trying to do both sides garbage when he compared Hillary Clinton's one remark during the 2016 election to the weeks of abusive attacks by Speaker Johnson and the Trump administration over the No Kings protests.

Everything they said was true. Fascism must die, and die soon.

(Karoli Kuns contributed to this article)

