Mike Johnson Says Trump 'Using Satire' With Video Of Him Pooping On America

House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) defended President Donald Trump after he posted an AI-generated video of him flying a fighter jet with a crown and bombing American protesters with feces.
By David EdwardsOctober 20, 2025

Johnson was asked about Trump's video at a press conference on Monday.

"Speaker Johnson, you say that the Democrats had a hate America rally, but what does it say that the President of the United States over the weekend released a video of him pooping on the American people?" one reporter said.

"The President uses social media to make a point. You can argue he's probably the most effective person who's ever used social media for that," Johnson replied. "He is using satire to make a point."

"He is not calling for the murder of his political opponents," he continued. "And that's what these people are doing. I mean, in one of these photos, I think there's a picture of the president hanging in effigy by a noose on one of these."

According to Johnson, the anti-Trump protesters were trying to "incite violence."

"This is not a game," he remarked. "And the idea that communists would be supporting this is unconscionable to us."

"What those people are advocating for is, at its essence, un-American," Johnson said. "And when they go the next step, and they cover violence on political officials in an environment that is already a heightened threat environment, it's dangerous stuff."

"They had the right to do it. Congratulations. They didn't burn any buildings down," he added. That's a big achievement for the left to have some kind of gathering where they don't have a loot in and riots and burn a building down."

"But you need to look past that and look at what it is they're advocating for openly, and it's really scary stuff."

Discussion

