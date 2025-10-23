Trump Official: Cartels Fund Protests, Free Speech Must Go

Donald Trump's Border Czar Tom Homan continued his oafish behavior by claiming Mexican drug cartels are funding anti-Trump protests across America after the massive No Kings rally was so successful over the weekend.

"So now that border's secure, they're hurting, so the cartels are involved with, you know, taking revenge on ICE and using internal gangs in the largest cities in this nation to attack ICE officers," Homan said.

Americans have been protesting vociferously since Trump sent his goon squads to round up potential undocumented migrants everywhere, including Home Depot's, kid's soccer games and schools.

Homan confuses drug cartels with Democratic politicians to stoke more fear and hatred against the left and freedom of expression..

HOMAN: But I think it's the cartels, but I also think it's the rhetoric, especially from elected mayors, elected governors, and elected congresspeople, who want to compare ICE to terrorists and the Nazis, and, you know, the far fringe on the left that become violent against ICE. They feel emboldened when a United States senator or a congressperson or a governor says ICE are Nazis and they're racist. That emboldens them to take more action against ICE officers. And that's why the threat's up and the attacks are up over 1,000 percent. And look, I thought after numerous shootings in Texas where an illegal alien was killed, you know, a person was killed shooting at a border patrol facility, a couple of detainees were killed, and an officer was shot in the neck at one of the detention facilities. I thought maybe the rhetoric would tap down, actually, to see what's happening because of that rhetoric. But no, they're not pulling back hard. They continue to do it. And this weekend at the No Kings protest, I watched more of the rhetoric. They've lost their minds. And I'm telling you, the bloodshed's not over if we don't address the rhetoric. I would think any, first of all, anybody wants to protest ICE, you don't like what ICE is doing, then go up in Congress and protest them because they wrote the law that ICE is

Freedom of speech is such an important component of US Democracy, it was codified as the First Amendment to the United States Constitution.

Tom Homan is demanding that the Trump administration clamp down on all protests and our right to criticize and redress our government.

Trump lives in the limelight and the cameras. He cannot stand being ridiculed publicly so his first instinct was to send in the US Military to blue cities.

If that's not fascism, what is?