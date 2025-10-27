Clueless GOP House Speaker Thinks Democrats Control Government

Republicans have destroyed the Legislative branch.
By John AmatoOctober 27, 2025

Republican Speaker of the House Mike Johnson doesn't understand how Congress works (or else he's just lying) and made a fool of himself during his daily presser by claiming Democrats control the House and Senate during the government shutdown.

Just for the record, Republicans have 219 seats in the House and Democrats have 213. They would have 214 if Adelita Grijalva was sworn in. Johnson passed his continuing resolution with 1 Democratic vote and 217 Republican votes.

Johnson continues to lie and say the Democratic party is the more powerful party when they are the minority in both the Senate and the House.

Since the government shut down President Trump has refused to negotiate or even meet with Democrats and the same goes for Senate and House Republicans.

JOHNSON: The Democrats are required to open the government. They keep saying Republicans are in charge of government.

We aren't.

Not in the Senate. 60 votes control the Senate. Not a bare majority.

And so point number one, Democrat votes are required to open the government.

Point of order: They can ditch the filibuster any time, just like they did to install 43 nominees who were stalled.

Speaker Johnson can open the House and swear in the Adelita Grijalva, the newly elected Democratic Congresswoman from Arizona so they can take up releasing the Epstein files.

Republicans can meet and try to compromise on a funding bill, but alas, they refuse.

The Democrats want to save SNAP and healthcare for millions of working class Americas while Republicans only care about tax cuts for the rich.

Mike Johnson: "Democrats are required to open the government. They keep saying, 'Republicans are in charge of government.' We aren't!"

Aaron Rupar (@atrupar.com) 2025-10-27T14:08:27.514Z

