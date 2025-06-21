MAGA Prophet: God Will Avenge Mike Lindell In The Court Of Appeals

After claiming God would vindicate the My Pillow CEO in the defamation suit of Mike Lindell(whoops, #Fail) self-proclaimed MAGA mental case prophet Hank Kunneman now says Lindell will win on appeal because he's in the hands of the court of heaven now.

Don't laugh! That "victory is just around the corner" dollar is a good dollar!

These freaks litter the internet like the fungus in The Last of Us.

I kept hearing when I prayed for Mike something about an appeal. And I heard when I was praying that there has been an appeal that has gone before the court of heaven which is amazing. That's the highest court of all. You cannot mess with God.

I've written many posts about this nutcase.

He's always wrong, but the Evangelicals in the MAGA cult don't care.

The "court of heaven" has nothing to do with the actual appeals court, and the actual case on Earty will fail for Lindell.

On June 2, 2025, self-proclaimed "prophet" Hank Kunneman prophesied to Mike Lindell that he would have a massive victory in the defamation lawsuit brought against him and be avenged by God. Lindell lost. www.peoplefor.org/rightwingwat... — Right Wing Watch (@rightwingwatch.bsky.social) 2025-06-17T18:42:33.994Z