MAGA Prophet: God Will Avenge Mike Lindell In The Court Of Appeals

After his predictions of victory failed in court, the self-proclaimed "prophet" now hears that God will show up for Lindell's appeal.
By John AmatoJune 21, 2025

After claiming God would vindicate the My Pillow CEO in the defamation suit of Mike Lindell(whoops, #Fail) self-proclaimed MAGA mental case prophet Hank Kunneman now says Lindell will win on appeal because he's in the hands of the court of heaven now.

Don't laugh! That "victory is just around the corner" dollar is a good dollar!

These freaks litter the internet like the fungus in The Last of Us.

I kept hearing when I prayed for Mike something about an appeal. And I heard when I was praying that there has been an appeal that has gone before the court of heaven which is amazing.

That's the highest court of all. You cannot mess with God.

I've written many posts about this nutcase.

He's always wrong, but the Evangelicals in the MAGA cult don't care.

The "court of heaven" has nothing to do with the actual appeals court, and the actual case on Earty will fail for Lindell.

On June 2, 2025, self-proclaimed "prophet" Hank Kunneman prophesied to Mike Lindell that he would have a massive victory in the defamation lawsuit brought against him and be avenged by God. Lindell lost. www.peoplefor.org/rightwingwat...

Right Wing Watch (@rightwingwatch.bsky.social) 2025-06-17T18:42:33.994Z

Hours after Mike Lindell lost the defamation lawsuit brought against him that Hank Kunneman prophesied he would win, Kunneman was back to prophesy that Lindell will win *on appeal* www.peoplefor.org/rightwingwat...

Right Wing Watch (@rightwingwatch.bsky.social) 2025-06-17T18:45:07.544Z

Can you help us out?

For over 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but social media is limiting our ability to attract new readers. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
528 Palisades Drive
Ste 548
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.

What's Hot

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue
Mastodon