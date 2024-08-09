Big Whiny Felon Throws A MAGA Fit Over Kamala's Crowd Sizes

Without lies, Donald Trump would have nothing. The felon took to Truth Social to throw a fit after seeing the enthusiasm for Kamala Harris and Tim Walz. Trump and Harris have had rallies in the same arenas, and the ex-president couldn't fill the venue, but Kamala filled it to capacity.

Crowd sizes mean everything to Donald, and he's been seen numerous times waving at people who aren't there. Donald is so insecure that he had his own White House lie about his inauguration crowd so his wittle feewings wouldn't be hurt. And he is somehow MAGA's version of an 'alpha male.'

"If Kamala has 1,000 people at a Rally, the Press goes "crazy," and talks about how "big" it was - And she pays for her "Crowd," Trump falsely said. "When I have a Rally, and 100,000 people show up, the Fake News doesn't talk about it, THEY REFUSE TO MENTION CROWD SIZE. The Fake News is the Enemy of the People!"

Sure thing, sport. Trump has never held a rally with 100,000 people in attendance. As for the 'fake news,' Donald is the biggest purveyor of false information.

Trump's poll numbers are falling while Kamala's is increasing, and the Democratic nominee entered the race only a couple of weeks ago. The Drudge Report posted, "Harris Crowds Roil MAGA." Trump usually touts polls, but all he could come up with today was Rasmussen, who isn't a legitimate pollster.

Trump wrote:

RASMUSSEN POLL, JUST OUT: TRUMP UP BIG OVER KAMALA!

The whiny baby knows that Kamala is a force to be reckoned with, so he didn't agree to the ABC debate and doesn't want fact-checkers there as he spews garbage lie after lie after lie. And far more than 1,000 people were attending Harris's rallies. It's not 2016 anymore. MAGA is in its death throes. Trump has questioned Harris's racial identity, and now he's claiming that her campaign pays people to show up. Donald is not coping very well:(

Now, this is how you pull up to a rally in Detroit: