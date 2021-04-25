Gingrich: Flying Pride Flag At U.S. Embassies 'Hostile' To 'Traditional Americans'

Serial adulterer Newt Gingrich wouldn't know what a "traditional value" is if it bit him in the ass.

This week the Biden administration overturned Trump and Pompeo's effective ban on Pride flags at U.S. embassies:

U.S. missions overseas can once again fly the LGBT Pride flag on their official flagpoles, according to an internal State Department cable obtained Friday by ABC News. The policy, announced by Secretary of State Antony Blinken, repeals his predecessor Mike Pompeo's effective ban on Pride flags or others from flying at U.S. embassies and consulates. The cable, sent earlier this week, lays out the Biden administration's policy on LGBTI rights, detailing several actions President Joe Biden has taken since assuming office to support "the human rights of LGBTQI+ persons and communities." Posts are given "blanket written authorization ... to display the Pride flag on the external-facing flagpole, for the duration of the 2021 Pride season," said the cable, which was first reported by Foreign Policy magazine. "This is an authorization, not a requirement."

Which is apparently an assault on "traditional Americans" according to right-wing flame thrower Gingrich. Here he is railing about how supposedly "radical" the Biden administration has become on this Saturday's Justice with Jeanine Pirro.

PIRRO: What is going on with Joe Biden? He really has, not even 100 days in, and yet, at this point, he's pretty much done everything they want him to do. GINGRICH: Look, I think that the left has decided that they're going to try to push all the regular Americans into a corner, where they either have to fight, in which case they'll be attacked by the news media, or they have to just cave and then hide. If you listed every idiotic thing that the Biden administration has done in the first 100 days, you'd begin to realize -- whether it's threatening everybody who believes in the Second Amendment, or it's attacking everybody who believes in right to life, or it is attacking people of traditional values who are appalled that this administration would fly the gay flag at American embassies all over the world -- I mean, you just go down item by item and it's almost like they have a checklist of “What can we do that will really, truly, infuriate traditional Americans?" And I've never seen anything like it, and I, somebody asked me the afternoon, I told them, I couldn't imagine any administration which had been this deliberately anti-American and this deliberately committed to infuriating the majority of the American people. Literally, in two hundred years of history, I can't think of a single administration that has been this radical, and this hostile.

The polling says otherwise, but I'm sure the majority of the Fox viewers still agree with him.