Entertainment
Read time: 1 minute
comments

Karma Hits Boaters Who Harass Others For Flying Pride Flag

A viral video on TikTok of a family out sailing being harrassed for flying the Pride Flag.
By Ed Scarce
9 hours ago by Ed Scarce
Views:

A family out for a sail on Moses Lake in Washington got some unexpected and unwanted attenton from some unruly and drunk power boaters who took exception to their flying the Pride Flag. What started as a threatening and ugly situation soon turned to comedy gold.

Source: Newsweek

Aboat caught fire with three people on board after they allegedly circled another boat and harassed its passengers for displaying LGBTQ pride flags. The boaters with the pride flags, who rescued the injured from the water, have described the incident as an act of karma.

Twitter user @retro_ushi_, who identifies as trans and queer, told the story on social media and said: "These people harassed my family because we were flying gay pride flags in Moses Lake, Washington, by racing around us and shouting gay slurs. Then, their boat literally blew up! #KarmaIsReal"

They added: "And just ONE more tidbit to really drive the karma in there. The driver literally s*** his pants and everyone saw when his shorts fell off in the water."

Can you help us out?

For 16 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit. We work 7 days a week, 16 hours a day for our labor of love, but with rising hosting and associated costs, we need your help! Could you donate $21 for 2021? Please consider a one-time or recurring donation of whatever amount you can spare, or consider subscribing for an ad-free experience. It will be greatly appreciated and help us continue our mission of exposing the real FAKE NEWS!

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

More C&L Coverage

Beware The TikTok, My Friends

Beware The TikTok, My Friends

With all the high-fiving about the TikTok kids punking the Trump campaign, I had to wonder if this meant that TikTok was an unabashedly great thing for politics. It's not.
By digby
comments
Jun 23, 2020

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Please Do Not Use the Login Link at the Top of the Site.

In order to comment you must use an Insticator account. To register an account, enter your comment and click the post button. A dialog will then appear allowing you create your account.

We will be retiring our Crooks and Liars user account system in January, 2021.

Thank you.
C&L Team