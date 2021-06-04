Karma Hits Boaters Who Harass Others For Flying Pride Flag

A family out for a sail on Moses Lake in Washington got some unexpected and unwanted attenton from some unruly and drunk power boaters who took exception to their flying the Pride Flag. What started as a threatening and ugly situation soon turned to comedy gold.

Source: Newsweek

Aboat caught fire with three people on board after they allegedly circled another boat and harassed its passengers for displaying LGBTQ pride flags. The boaters with the pride flags, who rescued the injured from the water, have described the incident as an act of karma.

Twitter user @retro_ushi_, who identifies as trans and queer, told the story on social media and said: "These people harassed my family because we were flying gay pride flags in Moses Lake, Washington, by racing around us and shouting gay slurs. Then, their boat literally blew up! #KarmaIsReal"

They added: "And just ONE more tidbit to really drive the karma in there. The driver literally s*** his pants and everyone saw when his shorts fell off in the water."