MAGA Mike: 'It's Ridiculous' That Trump Should Have To Consult With Congress

House Speaker Mike Johnson doesn't think it's the time to consider the bipartisan war powers resolution. "I don't think this is an appropriate time for a war powers resolution, and I don't think it's necessary," Johnson told reporters while drooling all over Trump's boots because they won't lick themselves. This is precisely the time, though.

And now, from his comfort zone on Fox News, Johnson said that Trump shouldn't "have to consult all the members of Congress, or even all the leadership in Congress, every time he has to make a decisive, quick action."

But Trump had time to reveal his actions on Truth Social and not just strike plans. He also found time to lash out at Kentucky Rep. Thomas Massie and the media. This morning, he whined about Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, whom he described as one of the "dumbest" members of Congress, even though AOC graduated cum laude from Boston University in 2011 with a bachelor's degree in international relations and economics.

Still, Mike persisted.

"It is ridiculous for anyone to assert that the commander-in-chief, using his Article 2 power under the Constitution, should have to consult all the members of Congress, or even all the leadership in Congress, every time he has to make a decisive, quick action," he insisted. "I mean, that would not be feasible."

"So, the idea that they're saying that what he's done is inappropriate or unconstitutional is nonsense," he continued. "None of them ever complained when Barack Obama and Joe Biden used the same authority to drop bombs all over the Middle East, all over the world."

"You know, it's entirely inconsistent with their previous actions, and I think we call them on that hypocrisy," Johnson added.

The 'but Obama' and 'but Biden' schtick isn't going to work anymore. Trump has been in charge for only 5 months, and he's instigated civil unrest on the streets in America, deployed Marines on U.S. soil, and is using his Truth Social account as his podium amid tensions in the Middle East. Iranians had moved nuclear materials like uranium out of the Fordo nuclear site, buried deep in a mountain, before the bombing, and I wonder how they knew they should do that (wink wink).

But at least the Truth Social president is cracking down on violent gangs, like, for example, ICE agents raided what they believed to be a criminal gang meeting in Texas, only to discover later the event had been a child's birthday party for a 5-year-old.

I'm sure MAGA Mike has an excuse for that, too.