Shorter Mike Johnson: Blue Cities Should Lie Back And Take It

Mike Johnson sees nothing wrong with Trump’s police states.
By Walter EinenkelSeptember 10, 2025

During a press conference held by House Republicans Tuesday, Speaker Mike Johnson refused to address questions about the long-promised release of the Epstein files. Instead, he urged Democratic leaders to roll out the red carpet for President Donald Trump's federal shock troops in their cities. 

“This is common sense, and I cannot for the life of me understand how the Democrats think this is some sort of winning political message,” Johnson said. “Yield, man. Let the troops come into your city and show how crime can be reduced. It's a morale boost for the country, and it's safe and right for everybody involved.”

A couple of weeks ago, Johnson refused to “yield” when asked whether his home state of Louisiana—which has violent crime rates higher than much of the country—should taste some of Trump’s authoritarian deployment of federal troops.

“I don’t know, that’s not my call,” Johnson said at the time. 

Trump’s unrelenting assault on Democrat-led cities—under the false pretense of fighting a non-existent crime wave—has become a recurring authoritarian threat. 

Meanwhile, as questions about Trump’s ties to Jeffrey Epstein arose during the press conference, Johnson and his fellow Republicans abruptly ended it.

Tuesday’s performance once again showcased Johnson’s role as the perfect leader of the GOP—willing to launder all of Trump’s abuses of power and morality.

Republished with permission from Daily Kos.

Can you help us out?

For over 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but social media is limiting our ability to attract new readers. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
2708 Wilshire Blvd. #148
Santa Monica, CA 90403

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.

What's Hot

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue
Mastodon