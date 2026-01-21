DOGE Gave Your Social Security Data To 'True The Vote'

“We’ve received word that this message is being carried forward,” True the Vote founder Catherine Engelbrecht wrote of the effort.
By Susie MadrakJanuary 21, 2026

Oh boy, oh boy, oh boy. Looks like DOGE was up to no good with our Social Social Security data, just as we thought -- crossing legal and ethical lines meant to protect voter’s personal information.

The feds now acknowledge coordinating with a political advocacy group on a “voter data agreement” aimed at analyzing voter rolls in an effort to challenge election outcomes.

In a court filing Friday, the Social Security Administration revealed that DOGE staffers engaged in unauthorized communications and data planning tied directly to election denial efforts. Although SSA said it has not yet found proof that its data was actually shared with the group, it did admit the agreement bypassed internal safeguards designed to prevent exactly this kind of abuse.

The filing doesn't name the group involved, but the nuts at True The Vote did publicly appeal to DOGE to investigate voter registration systems, and urged them to combine its access to federal records with outside voter roll data to identify alleged irregularities.

True the Vote played a key role in creating the lie that the 2020 election was stolen, in part by contributing to the debunked conspiracy film “2000 Mules.”

Update: It appears that DOGE staff at the Social Security Administration entered a data sharing agreement with True the Vote, which played a key role in spreading the Big Lie about the 2020 election, including in the propaganda film "2,000 Mules."

www.democracydocket.com/news-alerts/...

Kathleen Romig (@kathleenromig.bsky.social) 2026-01-20T21:41:01.726Z

Discussion

