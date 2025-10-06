Even MAGA Won't Believe Mike Johnson's Latest Whopper Lie

"Republicans are the party working around the clock every day to fix healthcare."
By Conover KennardOctober 6, 2025

House Speaker Mike Johnson told a whopper of a lie about the Trump shutdown that was so bad that even MAGA won't believe it. The facts: Democrats are focused on healthcare affordability, reversing recent GOP fiscal moves to restore funding for Medicaid and health care subsidies.

The lies:

"So, they created a red herring," he insisted. "A red herring is a distraction."

"They decided that they would pick a fight on healthcare," he continued. "Let me look right into the camera and tell you very clearly, Republicans are the ones concerned about healthcare. Republicans are the party working around the clock every day to fix healthcare."

"This is not talking points for us, we've done it," he said with his lyin' mouth. "A big part of the One Big Beautiful Bill, the Working Families Tax Cut, was to fix healthcare. Healthcare's broken in America; it's too expensive."

"The quality of care needs to rise; we need more access for more people, and we have lots of ideas to do that," Trump's little Johnson added. "But that issue is for debate in the next few months, it always was. We have members working on that."

Johnson said, "When the simple truth is on your side, you have nothing to hide from."

Republicans have tried to repeal the ACA eleventy bazillion times (roughly 60 to 70 attempts) ever since its passage in 2010 without presenting a viable health care plan.

Trump tweeted this in 2016:

2017:

Where's the plan, Donald?

Fat Satan has a healthcare plan — in about two weeks. 🙄

Hoodlum 🇺🇸 (@nothoodlum.bsky.social) 2025-10-02T23:02:57.160Z

The "fixes" Johnson spoke of amount to cuts that harm vulnerable populations, not genuine improvements.

Discussion

