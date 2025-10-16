MAGA Mike Had A Freudian Slip, And It's A Whopper

House Speaker Mike Johnson spoke to reporters about an American flag altered to include a swastika that was spotted while on a Zoom call inside the office of Ohio Republican Rep. Dave Taylor.

"The congressman did exactly what he should have done, and that is reported is under investigation," Johnson said. "I can't comment on any further until it's done, but i will say obviously that is not the principles of the republican party."

"We stand for the founding principles of America," he insisted. "You want me to articulate them for you, right now? Individual freedom, limited government, the rule of law, peace through strength, fiscal responsibility, free markets, human dignity. The things that would lead to human flourishing."

"We have stood against that," he added. "We fought the Nazis, we defended that evil ideology, we roundly condemn it, and anybody in any party who espouses it."

Johnson's list of his party's principles is utter bullshit. Tell the immigrants who are living legally in the U.S. about that. Trump's big, hideous bill ends SNAP eligibility for many of them. As for the "rule of law," the leader of the Republican Party is a felon, and Trump's little Johnson is covering for pedophiles by not releasing the Epstein Files. That's because he knows Trump is in them. Epstein had 14 phone numbers for Donald Trump in his black book of contacts.

"Limited government"? They shut the government down because his party isn't finished fleecing every day Americans who want healthcare. On "fiscal responsibility," Trump increased out debt during his first four years in office from $19.95 trillion to $27.75 trillion.

As for the evil ideology of the Nazis, which Johnson said his party defends, a reporter really needs to ask him about the Young Republicans' leaked chat messages. The 2,900 leaked group chat messages reveal that the Young Republicans are Hitler stans, misogynists, racists, and violent bigots. Because that's the bigger story here. Vice President JD Vance brushed it off, calling them "kids." But they aren't kids. They are adults. "That's what kids do," Vance insisted, even though, for example, Joe Maligno is a 35-year-old attorney, and Annie KayKaty is 28.