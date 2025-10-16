We Can't Imagine How A Swastika Ended Up In A MAGA Rep's Office

An investigation has been launched after an American flag altered to include a swastika was spotted while on a Zoom call inside the office of Ohio Republican Rep. Dave Taylor. “I am aware of an image that appears to depict a vile and deeply inappropriate symbol near an employee in my office,” Taylor said. “The content of that image does not reflect the values or standards of this office, my staff, or myself, and I condemn it in the strongest terms.” And Taylor doesn't even look like a Young Republican.

Ohio political blogger D.J. Byrnes posted a photo of the flag on the Bad App.

A friend in DC had a Zoom call with Congressman Dave Taylor’s office today…



Taylor’s legislative correspondent, Angelo Elia, had what can only be described as an American swastika flag prominently displayed in his background. pic.twitter.com/zFn3QowS0c — The Rooster (@rooster_ohio) October 15, 2025

Politico reports:

Taylor said he “immediately” directed a thorough investigation alongside the Capitol Police, adding, “No further comment will be provided until it has been completed.” The flag was found inside Taylor’s office in the Cannon Building in Washington, D.C., Tuesday afternoon, according to an office spokesperson. Taylor believes it is the result of “foul play or vandalism,” the spokesperson said. The revelation comes a day after POLITICO reported on an explosive Telegram group chat in which Young Republican group leaders traded racial epithets, joked about the Holocaust and praised Adolf Hitler. Elia has worked as a legislative correspondent in Taylor’s office since January, according to his LinkedIn.

To Taylor's credit, he did call for an immediate investigation. It feels suspicious. On the other hand, MAGA definitely has a Nazi fetish.

Just witnessed what I believe are 3 capitol police officers exit Rep. Taylor's (R-OH) office amid reports of an investigation into a swastika-like American flag pinned to a board



The three men carried large walkie talkies, note pads, multiple phones, etc, consistent w/cap police — Leah V. (@LeahVredenbregt) October 15, 2025

The Daily Beast reports:

The photo reportedly shows that the flag appeared near Angelo Elia, one of Taylor’s staffers, though it’s unclear what connection, if any, the aide has to the flag. According to his LinkedIn, Elia has been working for the Cincinnati-area congressman since he started his term. Public records show the George Washington University alum is a registered Democrat.

Now that's odd because no one needs to plant swastikas in Republicans' offices. Just read their leaked chats instead.