Politics
Read time: 1 minute
Comments

Dem Debate Number #13789: Bloomberg Has A Freudian Slip

Bloomberg, although better prepared at tonight's debate, almost had a really awful Freudian slip.
By Red Painter
2 hours ago by Karoli Kuns
Views:

During Tuesday night's critical debate in South Carolina, there was a moment that many people probably missed. It involved Michael Bloomberg during an exchange about the 2018 election. He was talking about all of the new Democrats that won and Nancy Pelosi's big win...and he started to say this:

"All of the new Democrats that came in, put Nancy Pelosi in charge and gave this Congress the ability to control this President...I Bou...Bou...I got them"

It sounded like he almost said "I BOUGHT them" which would have landed very differently. He could have said "I helped them", which I suspect is what he meant since he surely donated heavily to Democratic campaigns. But his brain was ready to spit out the word "BOUGHT" and that would have been ... bad.

Otherwise, he is actually having a surprisingly good debate. Except for that exchange with Elizabeth Warren regarding pregnancy discrimination, etc.

Twitter noticed:

This is part of our continuing coverage of the 2020 elections.

View more

Can you help us out?

For 16 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit. We work 7 days a week, 16 hours a day for our labor of love, but with rising hosting and associated costs, we need your help! Could you donate $20 for 2020? Please consider a one time or recurring donation of whatever amount you can spare. It will be greatly appreciated and help us continue our mission of exposing the real FAKE NEWS!

Donate via:
Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Or mail checks to:
CrooksandLiars.com
PO BOX 66310
Los Angeles, CA 90066

More C&L Coverage

Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.