Michael Bloomberg Tiptoes Into The Dem Race - WHY???

I think I speak for the entire non-billionaire class when I ask, "WHY, SWEET BABY JESUS CHRIST ON A BICYCLE, WHYYYYYYYYY??????"

Sigh. Yet another wealthy white man is apparently running for the Democratic nomination for president in 2020. Or, at least he's making sure he's on the ballot. This time it's Michael Bloomberg, former mayor of New York City, (and, I should add, former Republican.) According to The Washington Post,

The move marks a major reversal for Bloomberg, who announced in March that he would not run for president, and is a reflection of some worry among Democrats about the candidates polling at the top of the current field. Bloomberg’s entry would pose particular problems for Joe Biden, who has attempted to build a coalition of moderate Democrats but has struggled to harness the energy showcased by more liberal candidates such as Sens. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) and Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.).

Word has it that billionaires aren't too fond of the notion of a Warren presidency, what with that wealth tax, and all.

Guess who had thoughts? THAT'S RIGHT! TWITTER!

What's the best way to ensure a low turnout from Democrats?



Nominate a white male billionaire who played in the sandbox with Methuselah. https://t.co/3NO00wHsQH — chris evans (@notcapnamerica) November 7, 2019

Dear Michael Bloomberg,



Why?



Sincerely,



Every fucking American. — Tony Posnanski (@tonyposnanski) November 7, 2019

Michael Bloomberg for President? He’s apparently jumping in—as a D candidate, not an independent. Bad news for Tom Steyer. Now there’ll be a split in the billionaire vote. — Larry Sabato (@LarrySabato) November 7, 2019

Can't just ONE rich dude try being Batman instead https://t.co/3gWov2JI5c — Fiddler (@cFidd) November 7, 2019

It's sad that an elite billionaire like Mike Bloomberg can deploy resources unavailable to middle class billionaires like Tom Steyer. — Jon Lovett (@jonlovett) November 7, 2019

Bloomberg: I’m here to save you from Warren!

Me: I’m not a billionaire.

Bloomberg: But maybe you WILL be one day.

Me: I’m black.

Bloomberg: GUARDS! STOP AND FRISK THIS MAN.



— a guy who has bigger problems than how many billions white guys have left over. — Elie Mystal (@ElieNYC) November 7, 2019