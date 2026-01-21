Lindsey Halligan's Term As Cosplaying U.S. Attorney Is Over

Lindsey Halligan, the former beauty contestant and insurance lawyer, is officially done with her role as cosplaying U.S. Attorney. She joins Alina Habba, parking garage lawyer, as yet another failed attempt by Donald Trump to install an utterly unqualified, yet incredibly loyal, person to a top legal position in the hopes of convicting his enemies.

Halligan had the great honor of being not only berated by numerous judges about her utter disqualification and her repeated usage of the title "U.S. Attorney" following orders barring her from doing so.

I guess reading is difficult for Lindsey.

Two judges (Chief Judge M. Hannah Lauck and Judge David J. Novak) actually issues incredible court orders on Tuesday, right before she resigned. The orders stated that they "intended to replace Halligan at the helm of the U.S. attorney’s office for the Eastern District of Virginia and threatening disciplinary sanctions for any government lawyer who continued to refer to her as U.S. attorney in legal filings." And before anyone goes all political, Lauck was nominated by Obama and Novak was nominated by Trump.

Before we all memory-hole Halligan and her disastrous 120-day term as fake U.S. Attorney, let's remember how utterly pathetic she was at her job, failing to even understand how a basic grand jury presentation works. She had both of her high profile charges thrown out - James Comey and Letitia James. And she failed to get new indictments against Comey during successive grand jury presentations. In fact, I am not sure if she actually accomplished anything in her 120-days, other than annoy a bunch of judges and make herself the butt off a lot of jokes.

Abbe Lowell, famed attorney who represented Letitia James, told the Washington Post after hearing of Halligan's resignation: this “marks another failure in the Trump administration’s illegal attempts to install political loyalists as prosecutors” and served as a “fitting end to her brief and troubled tenure in office.”

Congrats, Lindsey!