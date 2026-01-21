Giant Trump B’day Card To Epstein Pops Up On National Mall

In honor of Jeffrey Epstein’s January 20 birthday, the artist protest group called The Secret Handshake has erected on the National Mall a huge replica of the lewd birthday card then Epstein-bestie Donald Trump insists he never wrote or signed, despite evidence to the contrary.

You may recall The Secret Handshake previously installed on the Mall a statue of Trump and Epstein holding hands and with plaques quoting from the birthday card.

This latest effort comes with Sharpies for the public to add their own messages.

The Secret Handshake folks also included a filing cabinet “overflowing with paper,” that Rachel Maddow said represents “the millions of documents related to Jeffrey Epstein” that Trump’s Department of Justice has failed to release despite a legal deadline that passed a month ago.

Maddow went on to note that a new CNN poll found only 6% of voters approve of the amount of Epstein files released so far. “Congress is also less than pleased that DOJ is ignoring the law that requires them to release the Epstein files,” Maddow added. She also noted that the two lead sponsors of the law requiring the Epstein-files release have asked a federal judge to appoint a special master to compel the DOJ to comply with the law and release the files.

The DOJ has opposed the request.

The Trump administration responded with its usual class to this latest attention to Trump’s long friendship with Epstein, which is to say none. “Kudos to these Trump Deranged Liberals for constantly inventing new ways to light Democrat donor money on fire by spreading fake news,” White House spokeswoman Abigail Jackson wrote in an email to The Washington Post. She also questioned “when statues would go up of Democrats who she said had connections to Epstein,” The Post said.

That really shows President P**sy Grabber has nothing to hide… not.