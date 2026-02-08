Democrat Overperforms In Red District Again In Special Election

Democrat Chasity Martinez just won a Louisiana district in a massive landslide victory. Trump won this district by 13 points.
Credit: Twitter
By Ed ScarceFebruary 8, 2026

Another special election, another huge overperformance by a Democrat.

Source: Downballot

Democrats successfully defended a conservative seat in rural Louisiana on Saturday night, as Chasity Martinez defeated Republican Brad Daigle by a dominant 62-38 margin—a massive 37-point overperformance compared to the 2024 presidential result.

Republicans had hoped to score their first legislative pickup of any kind during Donald Trump’s second term, and they had good reason to think they might succeed in the 60th House District.

Voters in the district, which includes part of Assumption and Iberville parishes (Louisiana’s equivalent of counties), had long backed state and local Democrats but had moved decidedly toward Republicans on the federal level in recent years.

