GOP Lawmaker In Legal Trouble After Assaulting Dem Candidate

Wisconsin Republican State Senator Cory Tomzcyk assaulted Democratic gubernatorial candidate Brett Husley and now is the subject of a restraining order.
By Chris capper LiebenthalFebruary 8, 2026

Last month, Wisconsin Democratic gubernatorial candidate Brett Husley made a statement comparing the tactics used by ICE to those used by Putin or Hitler. Wisconsin Republican State Senator Cory Tomczyk told him to f*ck off. When Husley confronted Tomczyk about that, Tomczyk attacked him. Fortunately, Husley had his phone at the ready:

A Dane County (WI) judge granted a temporary restraining order for Democratic gubernatorial candidate Brett Hulsey against State Sen. Cory Tomczyk (R-Mosinee) after the Republican started a physical altercation last month.

Here's Hulsey's video of Tomczyk shoving him.

Heartland Signal (@heartlandsignal.bsky.social) 2026-02-05T22:30:02.44867062Z

Last week, a Dane County judge granted a temporary restraining order to Husley against Tomczyk.

Given this incident and the fact that Tomczyk lashed out at a 13-year-old boy, calling him a homophobic slur, and then suing a newspaper for reporting it, it would probably be a good idea to get some help with his anger control issues before he gets into serious trouble.

