GOP Lawmaker Hits New Low In Misogyny And Depravity

Misogyny among Republicans is a feature, not a bug. They provide daily examples of it, up to and including their culture of rape. In Wisconsin, it arguably had reached its peak ten years ago when former Governor Scott Walker and Republican legislators passed a bill mandating that a woman goes through an ultrasound before getting an abortion, including a transvaginal ultrasound for early term abortions. He said that it was just "a cool thing out there."

But this year, State Senator Andre Jacque has reached new levels of misogyny and depravity. Let's let Dr Kristin Lyerly, an OBGYN, explain:

Per Jacque's bill, they could go after both the doctor and the drug manufacturer for failure to comply with this abusive law:

Wisconsin doctors who prescribe abortion pills would be required to send women home with a catch kit, medical waste bag and instructions for their return under legislation proposed by three Republican lawmakers. While doctors who fail to meet those requirements would face criminal penalties, the legislation would also hold manufacturers of abortion drugs legally responsible for any improper disposal, including through medical waste.

On Monday, Dr. Lyerly joined State Senators LaTonya Johnson and Kelda Roys for a press conference when she brought the matter home again:

“For many people, including myself, miscarriage is a truly heartbreaking, devastating situation. Senator Jacque is making it worse. So that couple who just found out that they lost their baby, they visit their doctor, and after hearing about all of their options, they decide that medical treatment is the best thing for them. Well, it’s the same medication that we use for abortion care. And because of Senator Jacque, this couple would now be forced to collect the biological byproducts of their miscarriage, the blood and the tissue that comes out of her uterus. They’d have to put it in a bag and return it to the medical facility. It’s disgusting. Now, if you’ve ever suffered the pain and anguish and uncertainty of a miscarriage, I know you understand, and so many of us have. This is unnecessary trauma. But Senator Jacque doesn’t care.”

And just in case that wasn't enough misogyny for you, Jacque also coauthored a bill that would carve out things like molar pregnancies and ectopic pregnancies and redefine them as not being abortion healthcare. But true to their nature, it's not to help women but to sneak an abortion ban via the back door.

There truly is no limit they are willing to go to add cruelty to their hatred. The fact that Governor Tony Evers has already promised to veto these bills won't slow them down, because they will use their cruelty to score some cheap political points.