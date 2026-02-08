Buddhist Monks Close To Finishing Their Walk For Peace

By Susie MadrakFebruary 8, 2026

The group of Buddhist monks who walked from Texas will arrive in D.C. Monday, the end of their months-long “Walk for Peace.”

The monks are traveling with their rescue dog, Aloka, and will ask Congress to recognize Buddha’s day of birth and enlightenment as a federal holiday. (Good luck with that, guys!) Beyond promoting peace, their highest priority is connecting with people along the way.

The walk is a meditative tradition more common in South Asian countries, but it’s resonating now in the U.S., a welcome respite from the conflict, trauma and politics dividing the nation.

“My hope is, when this walk ends, the people we met will continue practicing mindfulness and find peace,” said the Venerable Bhikkhu Pannakara, the group’s leader who is traveling barefoot. He teaches about mindfulness, forgiveness and healing at every stop.

The monks have been surprised to see their message transcend ideologies, drawing huge crowds into churchyards, city halls and town squares across every state where they traveled. They and Aloka have also racked up millions of followers online.

The 19 Buddhist monks carrying a message of peace made it to Richmond on Monday, the 100th day of their walk from Texas to D.C.

The mayor’s office estimated 10,000 people lined the route through the city. https://wapo.st/3NUrWaj

The Washington Post (@washingtonpost.com) 2026-02-03T18:01:28.204629885Z

