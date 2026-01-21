Winter Storm Fern So Bad Ted Cruz Left Texas Again

The storm is so dangerous, Ted Cruz just hopped a plane to the sunny West Coast. Really.
By Susie MadrakJanuary 21, 2026

Don't know if you've heard, but there's a massive storm coming that will cripple huge swaths of our country. Prepare now for possible power outages. And of course, this will cause a backup of airports all over the country. Via the Associated Press:

ATLANTA (AP) — With many Americans still recovering from multiple blasts of snow and unrelenting freezing temperatures in the nation’s northern tier, a new storm is set to emerge this weekend that could coat roads, trees and power lines with devastating ice across a wide expanse of the South.

The storm arriving late this week and into the weekend is shaping up to be a “widespread potentially catastrophic event from Texas to the Carolinas,” said Ryan Maue, a former chief scientist at the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

“I don’t know how people are going to deal with it,” he said.

Forecasters on Tuesday warned that the ice could weigh down trees and power lines, triggering widespread outages.

“If you get a half of an inch of ice — or heaven forbid an inch of ice — that could be catastrophic,” said Keith Avery, CEO of the Newberry Electric Cooperative in South Carolina.

Winter storm prep checklist for New York, New Jersey snow and ice

https://www.newsbeep.com/us-ny/107207/

article NEW YORK – As snow and icy conditions are expected to move into the New York and…

(@us-ny-nb.bsky.social) 2026-01-21T14:40:08+00:00

The latest on the major winter storm and extreme cold expected later this week.

National Weather Service (@nws.noaa.gov) 2026-01-21T01:57:40.065Z

It apparently has a name now. Winter Storm Fern. #winterstorm #severeweather

Rick Garrett (@ricksrambles.bsky.social) 2026-01-21T03:19:39.399Z

Senator Ted Cruz (R-Texas) was spotted earlier today, January 20, 2026, on a plane heading to Laguna Beach as the state of Texas braces for a rare ice threat and arctic cold front.

Shea Jordan Smith (@sheajordansmith.bsky.social) 2026-01-21T04:50:10.366Z

How massive is winter storm fern? The Hurricane Hunters have been deployed to track and research it. It HAS happened for winter storms before, but rarely. #tnwx #inwx #severeweather

Rick Garrett (@ricksrambles.bsky.social) 2026-01-21T12:58:41.845Z

Weather Channel warns a major winter storm, Fern, will hammer the South and East from Friday through Sunday with ice, sleet, and heavy snow. Power outages, impassable roads, and dangerous travel are likely from Texas to the Carolinas and up the East Coast.

tomwellborn3rd (@patriotprogressive.bsky.social) 2026-01-20T23:19:22.000Z

A Brief Break In The Arctic Siege

A brief warm-up is expected through tomorrow.  Waves of Arctic air will return by the end of the week and continue through next week, while a major winter storm becomes a threat Sunday through Monday morning.

nynjpaweather.com/public/2026/...

nynjpaweather (@nynjpaweather.bsky.social) 2026-01-21T14:38:21.263Z

I'm not a young man. I've been watching the weather for 50+ years. This may be the most significant winter storm I've seen.

Rick Garrett (@ricksrambles.bsky.social) 2026-01-20T21:49:15.810Z

U.S. South And East Coast Brace For Major Weekend Winter Storm

Here's what you need to know.

Forbes (@forbes.com) 2026-01-20T13:06:16.272Z

The South is apparently about to get a bad winter storm and you should be very afraid because southerners manage to do things in snowstorms that I honestly didn't even know were possible.

ex-Lethality Jane (@lethalityjane.bsky.social) 2026-01-21T05:51:56.133Z

This will be a HUGE winter storm geographically... half the country's population will be clobbered by wintry weather. We'll see high-end impacts from Oklahoma to the East Coast.

For now, just know this: we STILL don't know who will get what type of wintry precipitation. But big storm is coming.

MyRadar (@myradar.bsky.social) 2026-01-21T14:44:43.446Z

