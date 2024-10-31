Ted Cruz Dodged An Abortion Question Like It Was A Winter Storm

Sen. Ted Cruz reacted to a question about abortion the same way he reacted to a Texas storm that left millions freezing in the dark and more than a hundred literally freezing to death: by running away.

Instead of jetting off to Cancun when he didn't want to do his job, Cruz dodged questions from CNN’s Ed Lavendera with BS.

Asked why there was no mention of abortion in his speech, Cruz sneered, “I understand that's what Democrats want to talk all day long about.”

Sadly, it’s no surprise Cruz doesn’t care about what concerns his Democratic constituents. But he went on to reveal he doesn’t really care about other Texans, either. “The Supreme Court made clear that’s an issue for voters, state by state,” he added.

Since his state has passed one of the most draconian abortion laws, that should make it an issue for him, too. Especially since we know that women have died as a result. ProPublica reported on two pregnant Texas women who died after “doctors delayed treating miscarriages, which fall into a gray area under the state’s strict abortion laws that prohibit doctors from ending the heartbeat of a fetus.”

We also know that maternal deaths in Texas have skyrocketed since its abortion ban. Infant death rates have spiked, too.

Nearly a third of Texans, not just Democrats, listed abortion as the most important election issue in an October poll.

But when Lavandera correctly pointed out that abortion is a big issue for millions of Texans, Cruz sneered, “I recognize it’s what the press is obsessed with … I know that the press thinks that voters are what they’re obsessed with.”

Texans, this man does not care if you live or die. He seems to care more about his podcasting than doing the work taxpayers pay him to do. Send him back to the studio for good!

Sen. Ted Cruz tells @edlavaCNN that he won't talk about abortion access because it's only "the press" that is "obsessed" with the issue. Not voters.

Meanwhile, Texan women are going into sepsis & dying because the TX abortion ban delayed their ability to receive emergency care🧵 pic.twitter.com/en3frJHcaU — Catherine Rampell (@crampell) October 30, 2024