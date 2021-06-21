C&L's 17-Year Fundraiser: We Need Your Help More Than Ever

The times, they are a-changing -- some good, some not. But what's always changing is the Internet and the way news and opinions are delivered.

Conservatives constantly complain about liberal bias and Big Tech at every conceivable corner of the planet. But when you look at the top 10 Facebook pages of the day, it’s all crazy conservatives, QAnon blood drinkers, anti-vaxxers and outright liars.

The top-performing link posts by U.S. Facebook pages in the last 24 hours are from:



1. Franklin Graham

2. Fox News

3. Ben Shapiro

4. KHOU 11 News

5. Ben Shapiro

6. Dan Bongino

7. Ben Shapiro

8. Ben Shapiro

9. Sean Hannity

10. Dan Bongino — Facebook's Top 10 (@FacebooksTop10) June 18, 2021

It's not us. And when we do find some aggregated traffic, they change their algorithms and shut us out.

Social media overlords are squeezing out progressive voices and filling it up with ratf**kers like Turning Point USA, Russian bots, or Dan Bongino blowhards.

Facebook seems to have singled out progressive voices like Crooks and Liars. They change their news and politics feeds to highlight conservatives and bury us deep, where new readers can't find us.

The same is happening with Reddit, Twitter and what was previously one of our most successful aggregators, Flipboard.

