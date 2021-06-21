2021 Summer Subscription/Donation Drive

C&L's 17-Year Fundraiser: We Need Your Help More Than Ever

We're doing the hard work of fighting back against disinformation. Will you help?
By John Amato
Image from: Bluegal / Composite

The times, they are a-changing -- some good, some not. But what's always changing is the Internet and the way news and opinions are delivered.

And this year, post COVID, we need your help to sustain what we've built over the past 17 years.

Progressives don't have the Koch brothers, the Mercers and dark money billionaires to fund our site the way right-wingers do. We've been able to do everything we have because of you, our readers. Now we're asking you again for help.

It's very difficult to fight back against the tidal waves of extremist disinformation that are so thoughtlessly amplified by the mainstream media. We are one of the relatively few sites that consistently offers the reality-based view. But because of changes in demographics and advertising, we need your help more than ever.

If you can, please buy a yearly subscription, or donate $5, $10, $20, $100 -- whatever you can spare.

Kindest
Donate via PayPal

Conservatives constantly complain about liberal bias and Big Tech at every conceivable corner of the planet. But when you look at the top 10 Facebook pages of the day, it’s all crazy conservatives, QAnon blood drinkers, anti-vaxxers and outright liars.

It's not us. And when we do find some aggregated traffic, they change their algorithms and shut us out.

Social media overlords are squeezing out progressive voices and filling it up with ratf**kers like Turning Point USA, Russian bots, or Dan Bongino blowhards.

Facebook seems to have singled out progressive voices like Crooks and Liars. They change their news and politics feeds to highlight conservatives and bury us deep, where new readers can't find us.

The same is happening with Reddit, Twitter and what was previously one of our most successful aggregators, Flipboard.

I'm not exaggerating when I say that democracy itself is under attack now, and we're still here, still fighting back. Please help us continue to do so.

Buy a yearly subscription or make as generous a donation as you can afford.

Kindest
Donate via PayPal

Or send a check via snail mail to:

CrooksandLiars.com
PO Box 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272

