Support C&L -- Before It's Too Late

I've been writing for years how social media companies kowtow to the conservative fire-breathing a**holes who complain they're being persecuted.

So how did they respond? Tucker Carlson's outlet, The Daily Caller, gets hired as---you guessed it! A fact checker for Facebook.

These moves have hurt Crooks and Liars and many other progressive news and blogger sites tremendously.

Traitor Trump profited more from Facebook and Twitter than any other politician before him because, as the numbers confirm, conspiracy theories are far more popular than actual news. And Trump was the king of conspiracies, the court jester of grievances, and the king of the birthers.

If you go back 10 years, there were an abundant number of great progressive writers all over the Internet. Now, without a level playing field from corporate media, the numbers are dwindling as we speak. Don't let us be one of them.

Popular Info writes, "No news website does better on Facebook than The Daily Wire, which was founded by right-wing pundit Ben Shapiro. Despite having only a few dozen employees and producing little original reporting, The Daily Wire attracts far more engagement on Facebook than media outlets like The New York Times, which employs thousands of journalists and regularly breaks major stories."

That twerp Ben Shapiro gamed Facebook, and they sit back and do nothing. (Do all white supremacists get special treatment on Facebook?)

Right-wing and corporate sites have aggregators like the Drudge Report to send incredible traffic their way. Politico, Mediaite, Axios, HuffPost and other corporate media entities get that same benefit.

That's why your help is more crucial than ever to our survival. Truth is at stake. Democracy is at stake. Fight back by supporting truth-based sites like ours, because soon it might be too late.

And remember, if you subscribe you get an ad-free C&L.



Buy a yearly subscription or make as generous a donation as you can afford.

Or send a check via snail mail to:

CrooksandLiars.com

PO Box 1789

Pacific Palisades, CA 90272