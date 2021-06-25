2021 Summer Subscription/Donation Drive

What Does Loki Have To Do With The C&L Fundraiser?

It's an investment.
By Frances Langum

At our weekly Zoom staff meeting this week, one of the Crooks and Liars folks noted that their dad had purchased Disney+ for the sole reason that he wanted to watch "Hamilton."

"He watched 'Hamilton' three times and never watched Disney+ again," said my colleague. "But he's still paying $6.99 a month for Disney+, a year later."

Are you paying $6.99 a month for four monthly episodes of Loki? (It's a great show, don't get me wrong.)

How often do you visit Crooks and Liars? How many times do you click on a video that we have clipped for you? How many pharmaceutical ads have you NOT had to wade through because you caught the viral cable news moment here, rather than pay for cable?

Five bucks a month would help us continue to do that for you. We're asking because we need it.

Right-wing websites get Koch or other billionaire funding. (Looking at you, Daily Caller and The Federalist.). We've been here 17 years, and never once got a Soros Check!

If you have cut the cord and get your cable news from us, thank you! If you subscribe to a streaming service but "save money" by getting your cable news here, we need you to kick in just a fraction of what you'd pay for cable and donate to the place where we serve up fresh video seven days a week. You can even set up a monthly donation.

