WATCH: Michael Steele WRECKS Joe Scarborough LIVE On Morning Joe!

What will it take for MSNBC to finally fire Joe Scarborough??

He’s spent forever using his morning show as his little fiefdom. But, here he outdid himself, twisting reality into pretzels to get Trump's blubbery back. It’s like watching a guy juggle flaming bowling pins while shouting, “Look at how balanced I am!” Spoiler alert: You’re not. You're still just a clown.

Enter Michael Steele, former RNC Chair and winner by knockout in this segment. Steele didn’t just push back on Joe’s nonsense; he handed him a rhetorical arse-whooping that should be mandatory viewing. Watching Steele dismantle Joe’s defense of "being civil to Trump" was like watching a parent talk to a toddler. Except, in this case, the toddler was Scarborough’s fragile ego.

Here’s the thing: Joe’s refusal to fully hold Trump accountable since he won the election enables the very chaos and division that have defined MAGA. If MSNBC values credibility, ENOUGH. Let Joe take his smug stare to the nearest podcasting mic or golf course. Give Michael Steele the platform—or someone else willing to fight for democracy. I can think of more than a few. Or maybe just a lampshade or houseplant? Either would be more for democracy and decency than Scarborough.

