WATCH: Michael Steele WRECKS Joe Scarborough LIVE On Morning Joe!

What will it take for MSNBC to finally fire Joe Scarborough??
By Cliff SchecterJanuary 15, 2025

What will it take for MSNBC to finally fire Joe Scarborough??

He’s spent forever using his morning show as his little fiefdom. But, here he outdid himself, twisting reality into pretzels to get Trump's blubbery back. It’s like watching a guy juggle flaming bowling pins while shouting, “Look at how balanced I am!” Spoiler alert: You’re not. You're still just a clown.

Enter Michael Steele, former RNC Chair and winner by knockout in this segment. Steele didn’t just push back on Joe’s nonsense; he handed him a rhetorical arse-whooping that should be mandatory viewing. Watching Steele dismantle Joe’s defense of "being civil to Trump" was like watching a parent talk to a toddler. Except, in this case, the toddler was Scarborough’s fragile ego.

Here’s the thing: Joe’s refusal to fully hold Trump accountable since he won the election enables the very chaos and division that have defined MAGA. If MSNBC values credibility, ENOUGH. Let Joe take his smug stare to the nearest podcasting mic or golf course. Give Michael Steele the platform—or someone else willing to fight for democracy. I can think of more than a few. Or maybe just a lampshade or houseplant? Either would be more for democracy and decency than Scarborough.

Be sure to watch the video! And for more great content like this, Subscribe to Cliff's Edge!

Can you help us out?

For over 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but social media is limiting our ability to attract new readers. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
528 Palisades Drive
Ste 548
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.

What's Hot

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue
Mastodon