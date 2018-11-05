Axl Rose Gives Trump The Finger Over Using GNR Music

Apparently, Mr Rose doesn't think much of Trump or the people who keep playing Guns N' Roses music at Trump rallies, despite numerous requests to stop. Rose called them "shitbags" in a flurry of tweets yesterday, complete with appropriate emoji.

Source: Global News



Axl Rose, the frontman for ‘80s rock band Guns N’ Roses, has had enough of Donald Trump, saying the U.S. president has “no regard for truth, ethics, morals or empathy of any kind.”

In a series of tweets the rocker lashed out Sunday at the president — just two days before the midterm elections — to slam the Trump administration for using Guns N’ Roses tunes at campaign rallies.

“Just so ya know… GNR like a lot of artists opposed to the unauthorized use of their music at political events has formally requested r music not b used at Trump rallies or Trump associated events,” the Sweet Child O’ Mine singer said. “Unfortunately the Trump campaign is using loopholes in the various venues’ blanket performance licences which were not intended for such craven political purposes, without the songwriters’ consent.