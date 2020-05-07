Welcome To The Jungle: Axl Rose And Steve Mnuchin Get Into A Twitter Fight

A Twitter spat erupted last night between these two gentlemen.

My bad I didn’t get we’re hoping 2 emulate Liberia’s economic model but on the real unlike this admin I’m not responsible for 70k+ deaths n’ unlike u I don’t hold a fed gov position of responsibility 2 the American people n’ go on TV tellin them 2 travel the US during a pandemic.

Source: Forbes

To say 2020 has been a surprising year is an understatement. The global pandemic has upended our country and our lives in unimaginable ways. But even as we all obsesses over statistical models of how coronavirus cases are rising and how curves are flattening, something just came along that none of us could have forecast — an Axl Rose Twitter beef with U.S. Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin.

The exchange happened on Wednesday evening when the former Guns ’N Roses frontman posted a Tweet that was as simple as it was provocative — "It’s official! Whatever anyone may have previously thought of Steve Mnuchin he’s officially an a———." Apparently, not one to take that kind of criticism lightly, the Treasury Secretary fired back a Tweet of his own, asking Rose “What have you done for the country lately?” accompanied by a photo of the Liberian flag. Quickly catching his mistake, Mnuchin then deleted the Tweet and replaced it with one containing the U.S. flag.

So there you have it, a Twitter beef that nobody could have imagined.