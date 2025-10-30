U.S. Ambassador Goes On Expletive-Laced Tirade Against Canada

Pete Hoekstra's tirade was said to be over the Ontario ad that played during the World Series.
By Ed ScarceOctober 30, 2025

Pete Hoekstra beclowns himself once again, all to curry favor with Trump.

Source: CBC

The U.S. ambassador to Canada delivered an expletive-laced tirade at Ontario's trade representative at an event in Ottawa on Monday, multiple witnesses tell CBC News.

Word spread quickly through some of the most powerful circles in Ottawa and Washington after the encounter, which happened during the Canadian American Business Council’s state of the relationship event at the National Gallery of Canada.

Typically, the high-profile gathering is used to network and celebrate the Canada-U.S. relationship. It draws a mix of cabinet ministers, diplomats and business leaders. Monday night's event drew Foreign Affairs Minister Anita Anand and Dominic LeBlanc, the minister responsible for Canada-U.S. trade.

Witnesses say they saw U.S. Ambassador Pete Hoekstra launch into an expletive-laden tirade at Ontario’s trade representative, David Paterson.

One witness said Hoekstra appeared to be upset about the anti-tariff ad that the province recently ran on television in the U.S., which has infuriated President Donald Trump. The witness said Hoekstra could be heard using the F-word and also mentioned Ontario Premier Doug Ford by name.

The sources spoke with CBC News on the condition that they not be named.

As always, Canadians are always willing to troll lowlifes like Pete Haukstra. This image is popular on Reddit and other social media.

g4db44fwwaah2gy_1

Discussion

